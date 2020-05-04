To celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday, some area restaurants are planning parking lot celebrations, while others are focusing on the tacos and margaritas and hoping customers will carry on by carrying out.

Jimmy Perez was still working out the details Monday for the Cinco de Mayo celebration he plans to hold on Tuesday.

He knew the May 5 event, which marks Mexico's 1862 victory over France, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of his restaurant, Ahuuas Mexican Restaurant, 4733 Jones Creek Road. And he knew there would be live music.

"I think people are ready for something like this, but I still have to figure some things out," Perez said "because we're going to still be following all of the social distancing rules."

On a 48-foot trailer in the parking lot, the Blue Rouge band will perform.

"You can order takeout and listen to the music from your car," Perez said. "You can stay for a couple of songs, and just enjoy yourself."

But, he added, everyone will still have to follow the rules that have been put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahuuas' dining room is closed, and customers are asked to place takeout orders ahead of time.

All restaurant staffers will be wearing masks, and customers are asked to wear them when picking up their orders.

"We're still working everything out, but we just want to make people smile," Perez said. "We hope we can do that."

To place your takeout order, call (225) 752-9377 or visit ahuuas.com.

Meanwhile, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway, is planning to hold "Cinco Quarantine on the Go."

Owner Jim Urdiales said he considered staging his own live event with a DJ and music in the restaurant's parking lot, but scrapped the idea.

"I didn't think it would be a good time to have a gathering of a lot of people in one place," he said. "But our time will come back around, and I'm hoping that we can do a reset for New Year's."

Mestizo's will deliver family packs and popular dishes free to customers within a five-mile radius. Orders must be at least $50. The restaurant also is open for takeout orders, which can be picked up at no minimum.

"We're asking customers to pick up their meals at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., because we're going to be out delivering," Urdiales said.

As a side note, Urdiales has hired Baton Rouge artist Ellen Ogden to paint an inspirational message on Mestizo's front windows.

"The message is 'Reflect Love,' and it's just a way to make our customers smile and give them some hope during this time," Urdiales said.

To place an order, call (225) 387-2699 or visit mestizorestaurant.com.

At each of the three locations of El Rancho Mexican Grills — 10820 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge and 7755 Magnolia Beach Road and 240 Range 12 Blvd., both in Denham Springs — a bottle of tequila will be given away on Tuesday.

Customers can enter the drawing by liking the restaurant's Facebook pages and sharing the post along with a comment on your favorite Margarita.

The restaurants also will offer to-go margarita specials and a full menu that can be ordered for curbside takeout or free delivery within a five-mile radius. Visit elranchomexicangrills.com to learn more.

The Louisiana Restaurant Association has announced that The Great American Takeout, Land O’Lakes Foodservice and Tabasco is supporting local restaurants with a virtual Cinco de Mayo fiesta.

On Tuesday, order takeout from a Mexican restaurant then share your meal on social media, and you’ll be entered to win one of 55 restaurant gift cards worth $55.

To enter, post a picture of yourself raising a taco, burrito, beer or margarita from your takeout order, then tag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #Sweepstakes on Facebook, @TheGATakeout on Twitter and @thegreatamericantakeout on Instagram.