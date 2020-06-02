More and more restaurants are beginning to reopen in downtown Baton Rouge, and the count has reached almost 40.

From Azteca's Mexican Dining to Tsunami, the Downtown Development District has compiled a list you can check out at downtownbatonrouge.org/discover-downtown/places/curbside-delivery-takeout.

Celebrating National Doughnut Day

Is it possible to have too many doughnuts?

We think not, especially with the approach of National Doughnut Day on June 5.

Lines have been forming at Krispy Kreme, 5504 Plank Road, since it opened its drive-thru window on May 26. Those lines are probably a little longer during the weeklong National Doughnut Day celebration, which runs June 1-5.

Drop by this week to get a free doughnut. No purchase is necessary. Visit bit.ly/2zpA390 for complete information.

A boozy brunch

While area restaurants are gradually getting back up to speed The Gregory, 150 Third St., is offering a relaxing way to forget about the world for a couple of hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Gregory hosts a "Boozy Bottomless Brunch" from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekend. Along with The Watermark's exceptional food, you'll also get bottomless Champagne cocktails and bottomless mimosas.

Make your reservation by calling (225) 408-1800 or visiting thegregorybr.com.

Order for Father's Day now

The Fresh Market in Perkins Rowe, 10555 Perkins Road, has your Father's Day meal covered.

The specialty grocer is offering a Father's Day meal for four that can be ordered online through 1 p.m. June 18. Meals can then be picked up in-store June 19-21.

The entree choices are four 10-ounce premium choice New York strip steaks or four seven-ounce Atlantic salmon fillets. You can mix and match with two of each with prices ranging from $49.99 to $59.99. The meal also includes four veggie kabobs, one pound of broccoli cranberry slaw with almonds, four twice-baked potatoes and chocolate decadence bar cake.

Order at thefreshmarket.sharefile.com/d-s0ae348f007f4347b.

Satterfield's closes

Satterfield's Restaurant, 108 Main St., New Roads, has closed and put its Upper Deck Restaurant on the market.

Owners Dana and Johnny Ewing posted on Facebook that due to the "uncertainty of the virus" it would not open its doors even after the stay-at-home order was lifted and restaurants are allowed to have diners at limited capacity.

The downstairs Landing Bar is expected to continue to operate.

"We will be offering Satterfield's for sale as we embark on other opportunities," according to the Facebook post.

The restaurant began to-go orders in late March but then closed its doors on April 30, according to the company's Facebook page.

Satterfield's was built in 1917 as Satterfield's Motors and sits on the banks of False River.