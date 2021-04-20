The next few weeks are all about wine, as everyone from the zoo to fine dining restaurants to an Italian market bring on the vino.
Tickets are on sale for the Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo's first Wild Wine Walk at the Zoo from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 21 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road.
If you're 21 and older, come stroll the zoo and sip on a variety of wines while sampling bites from local eateries. For your entertainment, local musicians will play and, of course, the animals are there to delight.
Tickets are $50; VIP tickets are $75. The VIP experience includes entry one hour early, exclusive rides on the zoo’s shuttles for the first hour and a commemorative insulated wine tumbler. All proceeds will benefit Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo.
For tickets, visit wildwinewalk.org.
Wine tasting dinner
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is offering a chance to taste some excellent selections at its Duckworth Wine Tasting Dinner from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 22.
The wines will be paired with four off-menu courses created by Sullivan's executive chef.
The cost is $85. Tickets are at sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/duckhorn-wine-tasting-dinner.
Randazzo's Wine Class
Registration is open for Randazzo's Wine Class at Randazzo's Italian Market, 240 Capitol St., Denham Springs.
Cost is $40, with classes on April 28, June 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Nov. 8. Each class includes a choice from three pasta dishes.
To register, call (225) 667-4557 or visit randazzositalianmarket.com.
Mystery dinner
Tickets are on sale for the murder mystery dinner, "Terror in a Toga!," at 6 p.m. April 24 at Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St.
Tickets are $25 by visiting facebook.com/philbradys.bar.
Oak & Smoke at Rally Cap
Rally Cap Brewing Co., 11212 Pennywood Ave., will host Oak & Smoke BBQ Co. at 1 p.m. April 24. Food will go on sale at 1 p.m. and continue until it's sold out.
There also will be live music beginning at 6 p.m.
For more information, call (225) 610-9523 or visit rallycapbrewing.com.
Jams & Jellies class
Registration is open for Red Stick Spice Company's canning class "Jams & Jellies (Low Sugar)" from noon to 3 p.m. April 28 at its 660 Jefferson Highway location.
Learn from Ashley Andermann, of Grinning Jupiter Jammery, the differences between jam, jellies and preserves, along with solid information on incorporating spices, herbs, hot peppers and even tea into your creations.
Tickets are $100 at redstickspice.com/products/canning-jams-jellies-low-sugar.