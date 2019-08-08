Layla's BBQ opening mall kiosk
Baton Rouge food truck Layla's BBQ and Lagniappe is preparing to open a kiosk restaurant in the Mall of Louisiana. The business will be located in the mall's food court area and is hoping to open by mid- or late-August, Layla's said on Facebook.
Layla's will serve barbecue platters — including Texas brisket, smoked pork shoulder, ribs and pork belly — tacos, specialty hot dogs, wings, sandwiches, burgers and po-boys, and beignet funnel cakes. For the full menu, search Facebook for "Layla's BBQ and Lagniappe."
On the calendar
Umami Japanese Bistro is hosting a 14-course tasting menu event on Saturday, Aug. 10. The "Umamikase" menu has been curated by chef Cong Nguyen, who will be pulling from his "travels through memory lane." The "Umamikase" event takes place 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Umami, 3930 Burbank Drive. Tickets are $150 through eventbrite.com and include tax and gratuity. A drink pairing option will also be available. facebook.com/umamijapanesebistro.
T-Bob Hebert and Jordy Culotta, co-hosts of the "Off the Bench" radio show, will go head-to-head in a sudsy "Beer Wars" battle for charity. Hebert and Culotta each created their own specialty brew and beer lovers on Saturday, Aug. 10, can vote on their favorite at Tin Roof Brewing. All the proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen organization.
"Beer Wars" runs noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tin Roof, 1624 Wyoming St. Studio4 will perform and Curbside and Rock, Paper, Taco will be serving food. "Off the Bench" airs weekday mornings on 104.5 ESPN-FM in Baton Rouge. facebook.com/offthebench.wnxx.