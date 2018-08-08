Colorful heirloom tomatoes bring beauty and flavor to the table this time of year.
The slight differences in flavor and the vibrant colors play out deliciously in this Tomato, Onion and Goat Cheese Polenta and in this recipe for Roasted Tomato and Vegetables over Pesto Couscous.
I Eat La.: Recipes for Tomato, Onion and Goat Cheese Polenta; Roasted Tomato and Vegetables over Pesto Couscous
The very definition of heirloom means “handed on from one generation to another.” Heirloom tomato seeds and those of other plants have been reintroduced by gardeners who tracked down seed varieties grown before World War II, before the hybridization boom of the 1950s.
Heirloom tomatoes are generally more delicate than commercially grown varieties. Every heirloom variety is genetically unique, having evolved to resist pests and diseases and adapted to specific growing conditions and climates.
You can find heirloom tomatoes at your local farmers markets and at specialty grocery stores through September.