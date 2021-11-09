Joey Chestnut, famous for his vast consumption of hot dogs, is coming to Baton Rouge to headline the second annual Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship on Nov. 13 at the restaurant near LSU, 3624 Nicholson Drive.
Chestnut will attempt to defend his title and world record set at Fat Boy’s Pizza’s Metairie location in July 2019 after a stunning digestive display cramming 6.5 slices — 13 feet — of pizza into his mouth before the buzzer.
Several of the world’s elite competitive eaters and local celebrities are expected to challenge Chestnut.
Chestnut has won the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest nine times since 2014. He holds the current title, eating 71 dogs, three less than his 2018 record of 74.
The Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship is an official Major League Eating event, with the winner taking home a share of the $3,000 purse and a championship belt. For details, visit eatfatboyspizza.com.
Fete Rouge is back
The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society will host the 14th annual Fete Rouge: Food & Wine Fete from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at L'Auberge Casino, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
The fete will include the Louisiana chefs' competition, representing more than 30 restaurants, along with a tasting of between 175 and 200 wines.
Tickets are $95 at eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-fete-rouge-food-wine-fete-tickets-88624643695?.
Thanksgiving at JED's
JED’s Local Po'Boys will be selling its Thanksgiving po-boy through Nov. 30. For the third year, the restaurant is donating $1 of each Thanksgiving po-boy sold to the Capital Area United Way.
The restaurant, 672 Jefferson Highway, crafts the po-boys from slow-roasted turkey breast, crawfish and cornbread dressing, house-made gravy and cranberry-satsuma sauce on Leidenheimer bread.
For more information, visit elizabatonrouge.com.
Red White & Blue at BRQ
Tickets are on sale for the Greater Baton Rouge Bartenders Guild's Red White & Blue at BRQ from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 11 at the veteran-owned BRQ Seafood and Barbecue, 10413 Jefferson Highway.
U.S. military veteran bartenders will participate in a cocktail competition to raise money for a local veterans' charity, Warrior Hunt. Charles Hanagriff, of Guaranty Broadcasting, will emcee.
Tickets are $20-$40. Find out more at eventbrite.com/e/red-white-blue-at-brq-tickets-190069191067.
Art at La Davina
La Davina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, will host an artist reception for its exhibit, "The Art of St. James Place," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 17.
While Dorothy LeBlanc plays the jazz guitar, you can enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres and meet the artists in person.
Visit fb.me/e/2Z29tSxNX for more information.
Smoke & Broil Brunch
Cypress Coast Brewing Co., 5643 Government St., will host a brunch by Prairieville restaurant Smoke & Boil from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
Visit cypresscoastbrewing.com to find out more.
PJ's Coffee's holiday art
PJ’s Coffee is featuring the work of New Orleans artist Becky Fos on its holiday cups, along with a tumbler on sale for a limited time.
The new cups, inspired by PJ's adopted farms, Agua Fresca in Nicaragua and Finca Terrerito in Honduras, will be available beginning mid-November.
IPJ's Coffee is located at 100 Lafayette St. in Baton Rouge, 20103 Scenic Highway in Zachary, 15089 La. 73 in Prairieville and 402 La. 30 in Gonzales.
Visit pjscoffee.com for all the details.
BRG Foundation, City Group Hospitality team up for Restaurant Week
The Baton Rouge General Foundation is teaming up with City Group Hospitality for a special Restaurant Week, with 10% of proceeds from Nov. 8-12 benefitting the hospital’s CARE Initiative.
Visit Beausoleil, City Pork Highland, City Pork Jefferson, City Slice Pints & Pizza, Proverbial Wine Bistro or Rouj Creole and dine from their unique prix fixe menu.
BRG Foundation’s CARE Initiative, which stands for Community, Access, Resources and Education, aims to tackle some of the most common issues keeping patients from achieving full health, including transportation, medical equipment and food insecurity. The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation will match donations up to $25,000.
Through the CARE Initiative, the BRG Foundation works with local groups like Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, which will help install wheelchair ramps, and Top Box which will help supplement a patient’s nutritional needs. Also part of the initiative is growing existing partnerships with Yellow Cab, Uber and Lyft, which the hospital uses currently to provide free transportation for Pennington Cancer Center patients.
For more information, visit citygrouphospitality.com or brgeneral.org/support-brg.