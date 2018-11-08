Curbside's second anniversary celebration continues through Saturday in quintessential Curbside fashion — with adventurous, it-looks-different-but-trust-us burger specials. The restaurant (4158 Government St.) is collaborating with other Baton Rouge restaurants for a different burger each day.
The specials started Monday with Overpass Merchant and The Merchant Melt (a steak burger with white cheddar, mushroom duxelles, onion confit and brown butter mayo). Tuesday was a collaboration with Southfin Southern Poke — that "burger" featured sushi rice buns, gulf tuna, Sriracha mayo, avocado and shoyu vin slaw. And Rocca Pizzeria's garlic knots served as buns for hot Italian pork, whipped provolone and crispy pancetta on Wednesday.
Thursday's collaboration was with Elise's Plate & Pie; Friday's will be with Soji Modern Asian; and Barbosa's Barbeque is featured Saturday. Keep an eye on Curbside's social media accounts — facebook.com/curbsideburgers and @curbsideburger on Instagram — for a preview of each dish.
There will also be milkshake and drink specials, and each burger comes with a raffle ticket for prizes. Curbside is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (225) 478-8349; curbsideburgers.com.
Piccadilly opens to-go concept
Piccadilly will soon open the first Baton Rouge location of its new concept, Piccadilly To Go. The location, at 216 Lee Drive, will serve the well-known Piccadilly style of Southern comfort food, but all on the fly.
The 1,320-square-foot space won't include a dining area, and will instead fill online, call-in and walk-in orders. There is also a full-service, drive-through window for order and pickup, and delivery is available through the Waitr and Uber Eats apps.
The menu still has all of the Piccadilly favorites, such as fried catfish, roast beef, fried chicken and chopped beef. And there will be new recipes and menu items rotating daily, the company said in a news release.
Piccadilly, headquartered in Baton Rouge, opened the first Piccadilly To Go store earlier this year in Cordova, Tennessee. More information can be found at piccadilly.com.
An opening date is expected soon but has not yet been confirmed.
Serop's Express coming to College Drive
Serop's Café broke ground Monday on a new Serop's Express location at College Drive and Bawell Street. The spot will be the sixth Express location for the business.
The College Drive Serop's Express is projected to be open next spring, the business said in a Facebook post. Check for updates at facebook.com/seropscafe.
Country Roads throws a party
Country Roads, the south Louisiana culture and exploration magazine, will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Sunday in an idyllic setting. The mini-festival will take place at the Myrtles Plantation (7747 U.S. 61, St. Francisville) and will feature craft cocktails, music by Bon Bon Vivant and Gal Holiday and a menu preview of Restaurant 1796. The new restaurant is expected to open on The Myrtles grounds this fall.
The Country Roads 35th-anniversary party takes place 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 through bontempstix.com. More information can be found at countryroadsmagazine.com.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct information about Piccadilly To Go's opening date.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.