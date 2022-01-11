A new year brings new wine tasting opportunities, and 18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., is kicking off 2022 by pairing some delicious food with some great wine.
The restaurant will host its Robert Foley Vineyards Wine Pairing Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. The dinner will feature four courses. Cost is $125 per person, and reservations are required by calling (225) 224-4142.
Music at Istrouma Brewing
Istrouma Brewing, 5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, will feature live music by Caitlyn Renee Acoustic from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
For more information, visit sugarfarmsla.com.
Mobile Pantry
Capital City Church, 7602 Innovation Park Drive, will host a visit by the Food Bank of Greater Baton Rouge's Mobile Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15.
The pantry will be available for those in the community while supplies last.
For more information, call (225) 431-4849 or visit mycapitalcitychurch.org.
Queso for life
Torchy's Tacos, 3658 Nicholson Drive, is starting 2022 with the launch of its Taco Junkies Rewards Club. Club enrollees who make a purchase in January automatically will be entered into Torchy's Body By Queso Sweepstakes for a chance to win 2,022 prizes, from free tacos to limited-edition Body by Queso swag packs and the ultimate grand prize of free green chile queso for life for one lucky member.
For more information, call (225) 289-4300 or visit torchystacos.com.
Doberge, petit fours class
Registration is open for a Doberge & Petit Fours Class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Party Time Baton Rouge, 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Classes are $30. Advance payment and registration are required. Materials will be provided.
To register, visit partytimebr.com/doberge-and-petit-fours-class.
Latte art for teens
Registration is open for a Latte Art class for ages 12-18 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Livingston Parish Library's Watson Branch, 36581 Outback Road, Denham Springs.
Ever wondered how your barista makes those cute little hearts in your latte? Well now you can learn the science — yes, there’s actual science — behind making cool, fun latte art.
Registration is required by visiting mylpl.info/news/latte-art.
Off the Hook on Burbank
Off the Hook, the Thibodaux-based chain that recently opened its first Baton Rouge restaurant, has already signed a lease to open a second location this summer in the former CC’s Coffee House at 3930 Burbank Drive.
Paxton Moreaux, director of operations, said the location will be in the Southgate Village Shopping Center near LSU.
Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, étouffée and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015 and the Gonzales location followed in June 2020.
For more information, visit othook.com.
Former Copeland's sold
The owners of sushi restaurant Ichiban, 5741 Essen Lane, have purchased the former Copeland’s of New Orleans building for $1.7 million and plan to open a new restaurant there.
Wong Assets paid $1.7 million for the building at 4957 Essen, said Carmen Austin, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Austin represented the buyers, while Evan Scroggs and Dexter Shill, of NAI/Latter & Blum, and Donnie Jarreau, of Jarreau Real Estate, represented Copeland's.
The Wongs don’t have any plans to open a sushi restaurant in the space or move Ichiban, Austin said.
“This will be a new concept in a great location, near the interstate and the Health District,” she said.
The 7,500-square-foot building has been vacant since early 2020, when Batch 13 moved into the IBM building downtown. Copeland’s moved out in spring 2019, when it was incorporated into the Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro by the Mall of Louisiana.