ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Strawberry Cream Palmiers
Yields about 20 pastries. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup strawberries, pureed
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
¼ cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon almond extract
1 sheet puff pastry, defrosted
½ cup granulated sugar, divided
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray.
2. Mix together strawberries, cream cheese, powdered sugar and almond extract.
3. Sprinkle about half the granulated sugar onto a cutting board. Lay the puff pastry over the sugar. Lightly roll the pastry to press in the sugar. Sprinkle the remaining sugar onto the board then flip the pastry and roll sugar into the other side.
4. Spread a thin layer of strawberry mixture onto the puff pastry. Use any remaining strawberry mixture for another purpose.
5. Use a knife to make a small indention in the middle of the pastry lengthwise, from end to end. Roll each side of the puff pastry toward this indention. Wrap the log of puff pastry in plastic wrap. Freeze for 30 minutes.
6. Slice the pastry into slices ½ inch thick. Place on the greased cookie sheet a couple inches apart.
7. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Strawberry Jam Tart
Yields about 25 mini tarts. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound strawberries
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons lemon juice
¼ cup sugar
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 prepared pie crust (9-inch)
Mint leaves for garnish (optional)
1. Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 400 F. Grease a mini muffin tin.
2. Puree the strawberries in a food processor. In a small bowl, make a paste with the cornstarch and lemon juice.
3. In a saucepan, cook the strawberries, cornstarch, lemon juice and sugar over medium heat, stirring, until syrupy, about 7 minutes. Lower the heat and simmer, stirring often, 10 to 15 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla. Let cool.
4. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out pie crust a bit thinner. Cut into rounds using a biscuit cutter. Press each round into the tin. Bake for 8 minutes.
5. Spoon the strawberry mixture into the cups and bake for 10-12 minutes until set. Serve garnished with mint.