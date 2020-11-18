During this age of “corona business,” as my daughter calls it, I've found myself with some extra time. Working from home, I save those minutes I spent commuting and running out for lunch and errands.
My yard and herb garden have been the beneficiaries of my found time. I’ve been trying to use and dry my herbs as fast as I can before the weather turns frosty.
This week, the last of my fresh parsley added color and a peppery flavor to our favorite Chicken Alfredo recipe.
This dish comes together quickly and easily for a regular weeknight meal, yet it’s classy enough for company. Chicken breasts are my go-to ingredient, but you could certainly use dark meat chicken for an extra rich flavor.
My oregano plant is proving bountiful, adding a Mediterranean flair to several of our meals including this Tomato Salad.
On a recent trip to the farmers market, I bought some brightly colored, bite-sized tomatoes. I cut the tiny tomatoes up for a salad that could stand on its own or could be tossed with fresh greens for lunch. The dressing is sweet with a little zing; the perfect complement to the grape and cherry tomatoes.
While I hope for normal days ahead, the extra time has benefited my plants, and I believe playing in the dirt has helped my own mental health.
I’m thankful to have the luxury of some peaceful extra moments in each day. As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving in this year unlike any other, I hope you find peace and comfort in a few extra moments in your days.