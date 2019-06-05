What better way to celebrate that special guy in your life on Father’s Day than with a spread of delicious home-cooked food to fill his belly and please his taste buds. And why not make that food so it's also healthy for dear old day.
Caring for your loved one’s health from the inside out is the ultimate gift.
And with my trim and terrific recipes from "Guy’s Guide to Eating Well" cookbook you can have it all — nutritious, satisfying and mouthwatering recipes.
Who doesn't love nachos? But, wow, they can be a nutritionist's nightmare with all the grease and cheese. Try my outrageously addicting Meaty Pita Nachos. Whole wheat pita chips topped with fresh Mediterranean condiments, cool creamy cucumber sauce and meaty sirloin make these nachos a savory Greek-flavored sensation.
From the Obesity-Diabetes chapter in "Guy's Guide," a few quick and easy substitutions make Meaty Pita Nachos a diabetic-friendly recipe without sacrificing flavor. Most folks, not just diabetics, should be practicing the same well-balanced healthy lifestyle required for diabetics — whole nutritious foods that are moderate in sugar and healthy fat, along with portion control.
Well Done: Recipes for Meaty Pita Nachos, Sausage and Roasted Peppers, No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Is dad a weekend warrior, tackling projects around the house that leave him sore with aching joints? Keep that arthritic inflammation in check with high antioxidant, nutrition-rich food such as my flavor-packed Sausage and Roasted Peppers dish. I made this recipe gluten free, but you can choose to serve it over your favorite pasta. Bell peppers contain more vitamin C than an orange, packing this dish with one powerful punch of anti-inflammatory nutrition to keep dad happy and pain-free.
Of course, no celebratory meal is complete without indulging your sweet tooth, and my No Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Peanut Butter Bars are sure to make a lasting impression. Even kids can help you out in the kitchen with this recipe as there is plenty of stirring to do.
Whether you are a chocolate, oatmeal or peanut butter fan, this bar cookie has it all, including a dose of heart healthy whole grain oats. If there are leftovers (there probably won't be), this bar cookie makes a great snack or even breakfast.
If your dad is a bread lover, try my Beer Bread at my thehealthycookingblog.com.
Terrific tips:
- Greek yogurt is an excellent low-fat, low-sugar, high-protein substitute for plain yogurt or even sour cream.
- Ensure you are choosing the leanest cuts of meat by looking for those ending in “loin” or “round.” Ground turkey also can be used.
- For a shortcut, buy pita chips instead of baking pitas.
- For the turkey sausage in Sausage and Roasted Peppers recipe, you can substitute ground turkey, ground sirloin or Italian chicken sausage.
- Oatmeal is a slow-digesting carb that helps suppress hunger.
- Peanut butter provides healthy protein, unsaturated fat and carbohydrates for energy.