“The Everything: Healthy Mediterranean Cookbook” by Peter Minaki, Adams Media, 320 pages paperback, $18.99
While we remain firmly in holiday mode with Twelfth Night and Mardi Gras festivities, many Americans mark the new year by vowing to shape up.
If you’re among those planning to exercise more and eat healthfully, you might want to take a look at the latest cookbook in the "Everything" series.
“The Everything: Healthy Mediterranean Cookbook” by Canadian cooking instructor and caterer Peter Minaki, features 300 easy recipes he says are perfect for helping beginning dieters introduce more fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seafood and lean meats into their everyday meals.
Most of the recipes can be prepared in 45 minutes or less, while others can be made ahead or in the slow cooker — making them good choices for weeknight meals.
The author begins the book with information on the Mediterranean region’s diet and how to stock your pantry so you'll be ready to make healthy, classic Mediterranean dishes. Recipes are divided into a dozen chapters starting with breakfast and ending with sweets, desserts and beverages. Each recipe includes its nutritional analysis per serving.
The cookbook is illustrated with some full-color photographs of completed dishes, but most recipes don’t feature a photo.
Minaki’s advice for sticking to the healthful diet? Cook what’s in season, don’t be afraid to experiment and take time to eat with family and friends.