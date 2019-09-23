whitestarred_TS_93.081718 (copy)
Buy Now

Chef/co-owners Vu Le, right, and Jordan Ramirez; the team is opening a new, standalone location in the Perkins Road Overpass neighborhood.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Chow Yum Phat's new, standalone location in the Perkins Road Overpass neighborhood will officially open Tuesday, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

Restaurant review: Chow Yum Phat makes an early, creative claim on ramen in Baton Rouge

The Asian street food restaurant, which has built up a loyal following for its ramen and baos at its original location in Mid City's White Star Market, took over the former location of City Pork Deli & Charcuterie in May. The business has redesigned the space and outdoor patio, including some eye-catching murals created by Baton Rouge artists Brad Jensen, and is adding new items and cocktails to its menu.

The brick-and-mortar Chow Yum Phat is located at 2363 Hollydale Ave. 

Chow Yum Phat is co-owned by Vu Le and Jordan Ramirez, and the team is planning on maintaining their White Star Market location along with its sister restaurant, Yuzu.

Chow Yum Phat moving into City Pork Perkins Overpass location; City Pork seeks another site

Email Jake Clapp at jclapp@theadvocate.com.

View comments