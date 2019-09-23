Chow Yum Phat's new, standalone location in the Perkins Road Overpass neighborhood will officially open Tuesday, the restaurant announced on Facebook.
The Asian street food restaurant, which has built up a loyal following for its ramen and baos at its original location in Mid City's White Star Market, took over the former location of City Pork Deli & Charcuterie in May. The business has redesigned the space and outdoor patio, including some eye-catching murals created by Baton Rouge artists Brad Jensen, and is adding new items and cocktails to its menu.
The brick-and-mortar Chow Yum Phat is located at 2363 Hollydale Ave.
Chow Yum Phat is co-owned by Vu Le and Jordan Ramirez, and the team is planning on maintaining their White Star Market location along with its sister restaurant, Yuzu.