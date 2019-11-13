“The Foolproof Family Slow Cooker and Other One-Pot Solutions” by Valerie Brunmeier, Page Street Publishing Co., 192 pages paperback, $21.99
If you’re looking for an inexpensive cookbook with quick-to-make, kid-friendly recipes, check out the new offering from Valerie Brunmeier, the founder of the food blog “Valerie’s Kitchen.”
“The Foolproof Family Slow Cooker and Other One-Pot Solutions” has more than 50 slow-cooker recipes and almost two dozen one-pot recipes — all illustrated with full-color photographs by the author and Jake Brunmeier, one of her four sons.
Brunmeier, who has been featured in Better Homes & Gardens, Cosmopolitan, Shape magazine and Good Housekeeping, divides her book’s recipes into nine chapters, beginning with poultry options and ending with spice mixes.
There's also ideas for beef and pork; pasta; soups, stews and chilis; side dishes like cheesy cauliflower mashed potatoes and perfectly tender skillet dinner rolls; appetizers and snacks; breakfast and brunch dishes like hash brown breakfast casserole and maple-peanut butter granola; and such sweets as gingerbread bread pudding and chocolate-butterscotch mixed-nut candy clusters.
While each recipe’s cooking method is identified with slow cooker and skillet icons, several recipes fail to indicate the slow cooker size. However, she does seem to favor the 6-quart size.
“The Foolproof Family Slow Cooker and Other One-Pot Solutions” would make a welcome holiday gift for anyone who wants to offer delicious home-cooked meals that don’t take hours to prepare. It’s especially good for large families or groups.