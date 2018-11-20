Beauregard Gallery becoming event space
Beauregard Gallery & Bistro, the Mansur family-owned business at 715 Europe St., closed its kitchen last Friday. The gallery will now operate as an event space for rent, the business said in a Facebook post.
Five generations of the Mansur family have operated businesses in the space since C.C. Fish Market opened there in 1932. Beauregard Gallery & Bistro, owned by Janet Mansur Terrell, ran for 16 years, and the new event space will continue in the family.
Tin Roof to release Mexican coffee stout
Tin Roof Brewing has a good Black Friday gift for beer lovers. The Baton Rouge brewery on Friday will release "Manchado," a Mexican coffee-style stout. A release event will take place at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the brewery, 1624 Wyoming St.
The stout, inspired by the Aztec chocolate drink chocolatl, the brewery said, is brewed with Maris Otter, Special B and kilned coffee malts, and Chinook and Warrior hops. Cinnamon and orange peel round out the recipe. The stout clocks in at 7.5 percent alcohol by volume.
More information can be found at tinroofbeer.com.
Excursion to the 'Land of the Sweets'
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre on Sunday will again host its annual "Land of the Sweets" children's tea event. Dancers and characters from BRBT's upcoming "The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou" will entertain children and their parents with crafting, photos, autographs and dancing, while teas, cocoa, candies and other treats are being served. This is the sixth year for "Land of the Sweets," and the event has sold out in the past.
"Land of the Sweets" will take place in two seatings, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Sunday at Boudreaux's Catering, 2647 Government St. Tickets are $50 each or $450 for a table of 10. More information can be found by calling (225) 766-8379 or online at batonrougeballet.org.
Recently opened
GD Barbeque is now open at 2504 Government St. in the building previously home to Smokin Aces. Gordon Mese and his brothers, Mark and David, are behind the new joint, and longtime Smokin Aces pitmaster Robert Vazquez heads up the cooking.
The New Orleans-based Main Squeeze Juice Co. has opened a Baton Rouge location at 411 Ben Hur Road. The business, which sells cold-pressed juices and smoothies, is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. mainsqueezejuiceco.com.