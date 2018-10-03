Local farmers are still harvesting plenty of eggplant, so I find myself continuously coming up with new ways to cook them.

Eggplant is a sturdy substitute for meat, and you can infuse it with flavors from around the world.

The most familiar is the globe eggplant, a large, deep purple variety. But I also see lots of smaller, white, variegated purple varieties at the farmers market. 

I Eat La.: Recipe for Eggplant and Tomato with Goat Cheese

Choose the size that fits your recipe’s method best, but, remember, very large eggplants can be on the bitter side — a little salt will help. Sprinkle on the salt and let it sit for a little while, then blot off any excess moisture before cooking. Smaller, sweeter varieties don’t require much, if any, salting.

Look for eggplants that are firm and smooth with shiny skin; avoid those with bruises or brown spots. Store them in the refrigerator for up to a week or so if you don’t plan on cooking them right away.

I used goat cheese (also found at the farmers market) and eggplant to make this twist on traditional caprese flavors. Serve it as a tasty side dish or appetizer.

So check out your farmers market and see what eggplants you can find. Then dream up a few dishes to make with them.

Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. You can reach her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.

