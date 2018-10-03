Local farmers are still harvesting plenty of eggplant, so I find myself continuously coming up with new ways to cook them.
Eggplant is a sturdy substitute for meat, and you can infuse it with flavors from around the world.
The most familiar is the globe eggplant, a large, deep purple variety. But I also see lots of smaller, white, variegated purple varieties at the farmers market.
Choose the size that fits your recipe’s method best, but, remember, very large eggplants can be on the bitter side — a little salt will help. Sprinkle on the salt and let it sit for a little while, then blot off any excess moisture before cooking. Smaller, sweeter varieties don’t require much, if any, salting.
Look for eggplants that are firm and smooth with shiny skin; avoid those with bruises or brown spots. Store them in the refrigerator for up to a week or so if you don’t plan on cooking them right away.
I used goat cheese (also found at the farmers market) and eggplant to make this twist on traditional caprese flavors. Serve it as a tasty side dish or appetizer.
So check out your farmers market and see what eggplants you can find. Then dream up a few dishes to make with them.
Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. You can reach her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.