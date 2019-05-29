Creamistry to open Perkins Rowe location
A new ice cream shop is set to open in Perkins Rowe later this year, but with a science-y twist — Creamistry serves ice cream made-to-order using liquid nitrogen. The Irvine, California-based franchise will open its Baton Rouge location in a 1,580-square-foot location between Barnes & Noble and Zoe's Kitchen, Perkins Rowe said on Tuesday.
Creamistry customers choose a portion size and an ice cream base — the dessert shop offers premium, organic, coconut and cashew (both vegan) and nondairy sorbet options. Flavors and toppings are then added and the ice cream is made in front of the customers using liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze the dessert. Ice cream cakes, specialty items like affogato and ice cream sandwiches, and ice cream pints are also sold.
Creamistry has more than 60 locations across the country, including one in Metairie. The new location at Perkins Rowe is expected to open in the third quarter of this year. More information can be found at creamistry.com.
Rotolo's realizes morning pizza is pretty great
Rotolo's Craft & Crust has launched a new brunch menu for Sundays, with, of course, breakfast pizzas, bagel dishes and bottomless mimosas. Two new pizzas are on the menu: the Breakfast Bomb, which features an Alfredo base with cheddar, Canadian bacon, bacon strips, green peppers, green onions and three eggs; and the Good Morning Italy, which uses crushed red tomatoes with pulled Mozzarella, prosciutto and three eggs topped with arugula and shaved Asiago. Each pizza is $15.
Other dishes include beignet fries ($5); the Uptown Girl ($7), a toasted bagel with a side of prosciutto, arugula and fig-infused ricotta spread; and the Weekender ($7), a toasted bagel topped with shredded chicken tossed with spinach and artichoke, a fried egg and bacon strips. Bottomless mimosas are $12, and Italian iced coffee, Irish coffee, Bloody Marys and Sangria are also on the drink menu.
Rotolo's Craft & Crust is located at 411 Ben Hur Road. Brunch is served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. For more, go to rotolos.com.
On the calendar
Barbosa's Barbeque is celebrating three years of pop-ups on Sunday, June 2, the best way it knows how: with a loaded smoker and great barbecue. The anniversary pop-up will take place 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road. Check facebook.com/barbosasbarbeque for the full pop-up menu.
Lana O'Day, Sable Monet and Britnee Alexander will perform Sunday, June 2, during drag brunch at George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. Bottomless mimosas are $15 and there will be free food. Door open at 2 p.m.; show starts at 3:30 p.m. facebook.com/georgesplacebr.
Owen Hohl, executive sous chef at Hot Tails, will be the featured chef at this year's Art for the Palate, an artwork and food event hosted by the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee. Art for the Palate will take place 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Julius Poydras Museum and Art Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. Along with dishes created by Hohl, 130 pieces of art will be on display. Tickets are $50. (225) 638-6049; artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
A free cooking demonstration and panel discussion all about Louisiana seafood will be held July 10 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute. The demonstration will feature chefs Justin Ferguson (BRQ Seafood & Barbeque), Michael Gulotta (MOPHO and Maypop New Orleans) and Jeff Mattia (Royal Sonesta New Orleans) working with a variety of local seafood, including shrimp, crab and freshwater catfish.
A panel of fisherman will also discuss the seafood they harvest and trends in the industry. "Get on Board: The Latest in Louisiana Seafood" takes place 9 a.m. to noon at LCI, 10550 Airline Highway. Free, but registration is required through eventbrite.com. Limited to 75 people. (877) 533-3198; lci.edu.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.