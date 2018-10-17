ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Yields 18 pies. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup coconut oil or vegetable shortening
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup packed brown sugar
2 eggs
2 cups pumpkin puree
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla extract or ½ teaspoon ground vanilla bean
1 tablespoon pumpkin spice blend
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1-pound box powdered sugar (about 3½ cups)
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
2. With a mixer, cream the oil, both sugars and eggs. Beat in the pumpkin.
3. Mix in the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla and pumpkin spice on medium speed.
4. Using a medium cookie or ice cream scoop, drop dough onto the lined cookie sheets.
5. Bake 10-12 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of a cookie comes out clean. Cool on racks.
6. For the filling, beat the cream cheese and powdered sugar together.
7. Gently spread a generous amount of cream cheese on the bottom of half the cookies then top with another cookie to make sandwiches.
8. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Pumpkin Pecan Tarts
8 ounces mascarpone, softened
¼ cup sour cream
1 egg
¼ cup cane syrup
¼ cup sugar plus 1 teaspoon
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
30 small frozen phyllo shells
1 tablespoon butter
¼ cup chopped pecans
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Stir together mascarpone cheese, sour cream, egg, cane syrup and ¼ cup sugar.
3. Fold in pumpkin and vanilla. Spoon filling into shells placed on baking sheets.
4. In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in pecans and remaining 1 teaspoon sugar. Toast for 5 minutes.
5. Top tarts with toasted pecans.
6. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until set.
7. Cool on wire rack. Serve or refrigerate until ready to serve.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Pumpkin Mousse
Yields 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 package low-fat cream cheese, softened
¾ cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or ¼ teaspoon each nutmeg, ginger, cloves, cinnamon)
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup pumpkin puree
1. In large bowl, beat whipping cream with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form.
2. Cover and refrigerate while preparing the pumpkin and cream cheese mixture.
3. In medium bowl, beat the cream cheese, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and salt on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes.
4. Turn the mixer down to low speed, and mix in pumpkin puree until well blended.
5. Gently fold 1½ cups of the whipped cream into pumpkin mixture until evenly distributed.
6. Serve immediately in dessert dishes or store in an airtight container up to 24 hours.
7. Before serving, top each mousse with a dollop of the remaining ½-cup whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.