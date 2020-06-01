Some weeks, nobody feels like cooking. That's when it's time to make a big ole pot of something we'll eat on for days.
At our house, most often, that "something" is Chicken Taco Chili.
It's hearty and filling and just-so-darn delicious, we really don't mind spooning it up a few days in a row.
The recipe calls for Ro-tel tomatoes, which adds some heat. If that's not for you, just use regular or fire-roasted tomatoes.
Chicken Taco Chili
Makes about 11 cups. Recipe by Jay Martin.
Taco Seasoning:
1½ tablespoons cumin
1½ tablespoons chili powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Chicken:
Olive oil spray
1 small onion, chopped
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 (15.5 ounce) can black beans
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
2 (15.5 ounce) cans sweet corn
2 (10 ounce) cans Ro-tel tomatoes
1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chili peppers
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
1. Combine all Taco Seasoning ingredients and set aside.
2. Spray a large pot with olive oil spray. Over medium-high heat, add onion and stir, cooking until soft and golden.
3. Add ¼ cup water and deglaze pot.
4. Season both sides of chicken with half of Taco Seasoning. Add chicken to onions in pot.
5. Stir in beans, corn and green chilies, then add Ro-tel tomatoes and tomato sauce.
6. Add ½ cup water and the remaining Taco Seasoning and gently stir.
7. Cover and cook over medium heat until chicken is tender, about 25 minutes.
8. Remove chicken, shred with two forks and return to pot. Mix to combine.
9. Ladle into bowls and top with chopped cilantro (if desired).