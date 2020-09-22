You can buy already-made pizza crust, pop one out a tube or make a crust from scratch.
Here, however, is twist on the traditional crust. Put your toppings on naan, an Indian flatbread with a chewy texture and a puffed, slightly charred crust.
Brushing the baking sheet with olive oil and then baking the naan on the lowest rack in a 400 F oven gives it a crispy texture — just like pizza crust.
Personalize your pizza with your favorite toppings — in whatever combination you like — over the mozzarella. Some topping ideas: sliced bell peppers, pepperoni, sliced scallions, chopped olives or dollops of goat cheese ricotta cheese.
So easy, even a kid could do it. In fact, do it with the kids, and everyone will be munching on Pizza in a Flash.
Pizza in a Flash
Makes 1-2 servings.
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 (8-inch) naan bread
2 tablespoons pesto
⅓ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1. Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 400 F. Use pastry brush to brush oil into 9-inch circle in center of rimmed baking sheet. Place naan on top of oil on baking sheet.
2. Use back of small spoon to spread pesto over naan, leaving ½-inch border around edge. Sprinkle cheese over pesto, then sprinkle tomatoes over cheese.
3. Place baking sheet in oven and bake until naan is golden brown around edges, 8 to 10 minutes.