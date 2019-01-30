ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Roasted Cinnamon ‘Harrisburgs’
Serves 8. Excerpted from “Martina’s Kitchen Mix” by Martina McBride. “When my husband, John, was little, he heard something on the news about Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, while his mom was serving Brussels sprouts, and from that day forward, he has called them Harrisburgs, so we do too at our house.”
2 pounds small Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, outer leaves removed, and halved
3 tablespoons olive oil
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
1½ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (2 medium)
3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups lightly toasted pecan halves
½ cup sweetened dried cranberries
3 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2. Stir together the Brussels sprouts, 1½ tablespoons of the olive oil, and 1 teaspoon of the salt on a small rimmed baking sheet.
3. Stir together the cubed sweet potatoes, the remaining 1½ tablespoons olive oil, 1½ tablespoons of the maple syrup, cinnamon and remaining ½ teaspoon salt on another small rimmed baking sheet.
4. Bake the vegetables, stirring and rotating the pans halfway through, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the Brussels sprouts are lightly browned and the potatoes are tender.
5. Stir together the Brussels sprouts, potatoes, pecans and cranberries in a large bowl. Stir in the remaining 1½ tablespoons maple syrup, and top with the crumbled goat cheese.
Tip: If you have only one large baking sheet, you can roast the Brussels sprouts and the sweet potatoes at the same time on the same pan. Just separate them, Brussels sprouts to one side, sweet potatoes to the other.