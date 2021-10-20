Fruits and vegetables are the stars of Louisiana Public Broadcasting's new digital-first series, "Louisiana Harvest of the Month."
The LSU AgCenter teams up with LPB for the project, which puts the largess of foods grown in the Bayou State center stage. Crystal Besse, Louisiana Farm to School director, hosts.
The first "Louisiana Harvest of the Month" video debuted Friday and celebrates citrus, a fruit that has been grown in the state for more than 300 years.
Each month, a new 10- to 15-minute "Harvest" video will premiere on LPB’s YouTube Channel (youtube.com/lpbtv), providing information on a different Louisiana crop. The video series presents fun facts, planting and growing advice, visits to farms and ways to include the harvest of the month in everyday cooking and in schools.
“The Louisiana Harvest of the Month program initiative began in 2015 as a way for us to encourage schools to incorporate local foods in school menus and also to teach students about Louisiana crops through educational lessons we offer," said Carl Motsenbocker, executive director of Seeds to Success: Louisiana Farm to School. "Our partnership with LPB to premiere the 'Louisiana Harvest of the Month' video series is an extension of these efforts and furthers our ability to reach as many people as possible throughout the state.”
"This series not only speaks to students but is a fantastic resource for everyday gardeners and home cooks of every age,” says Donald “D.Ray!” Washington, LPB director of digital media.
Upcoming installments include sweet potatoes (November), lettuce (December), greens (January) and strawberries (February). Each month, LPB will also showcase fun facts about each of these staples in southern cooking at lpb.org/harvest with links to the "Louisiana Harvest of the Month" video series and LSU AgCenter resources for schools.
The Louisiana Farm to School Program is a USDA-funded program, developed through a cooperative endeavor between the Louisiana Department of Education and the LSU AgCenter. The "Louisiana Harvest" video series was produced by Heartland Productions.