Hammers

Recipe is by Amanda McCann.

1 shot Coco Lopez cream of coconut

1 shot gin

1 shot vodka

1 shot rum

Pineapple juice

In a tall glass, mix Coco Lopez and alcohol. Add ice, then top with pineapple juice.

To make a gallon:

1 can Coco Lopez

1 cup gin

1 cup vodka

1 cup rum

2 large cans (46 ounces) pineapple juice

Berry Bubbly Rita

Recipe is by Susanne Duplantis.

2 ounces cranberry juice

1 ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce triple sec

1 ounce tequila

1½ ounce Cava Champagne

Lime wedge for garnish

Sugar for garnish

1. Run lime wedge around rim of cocktail glass. Dip rim in sugar. Fill glass with ice.

2. In a cocktail shaker, stir cranberry juice, lime juice, triple sec and tequila together. Pour into glass. Top with Champagne. Garnish with lime wedge.

Blue Skies

Recipe is by Erica Perkins.

4 ounces Patron tequila

2 ounce triple sec

2 ounces Blue Curaçao

1 ounce pineapple juice

Mix all ingredients. Serve over ice.

King Me

Recipe is by Erica Perkins.

1 ounce Crown Royal

2 ounces Captain Morgan rum

1 ounce amaretto

3 ounces cranberry juice

Mix all ingredients. Serve over ice.

