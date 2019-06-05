Hammers
Recipe is by Amanda McCann.
1 shot Coco Lopez cream of coconut
1 shot gin
1 shot vodka
1 shot rum
Pineapple juice
In a tall glass, mix Coco Lopez and alcohol. Add ice, then top with pineapple juice.
To make a gallon:
1 can Coco Lopez
1 cup gin
1 cup vodka
1 cup rum
2 large cans (46 ounces) pineapple juice
Berry Bubbly Rita
Recipe is by Susanne Duplantis.
2 ounces cranberry juice
1 ounce fresh lime juice
½ ounce triple sec
1 ounce tequila
1½ ounce Cava Champagne
Lime wedge for garnish
Sugar for garnish
1. Run lime wedge around rim of cocktail glass. Dip rim in sugar. Fill glass with ice.
2. In a cocktail shaker, stir cranberry juice, lime juice, triple sec and tequila together. Pour into glass. Top with Champagne. Garnish with lime wedge.
Blue Skies
Recipe is by Erica Perkins.
4 ounces Patron tequila
2 ounce triple sec
2 ounces Blue Curaçao
1 ounce pineapple juice
Mix all ingredients. Serve over ice.
King Me
Recipe is by Erica Perkins.
1 ounce Crown Royal
2 ounces Captain Morgan rum
1 ounce amaretto
3 ounces cranberry juice
Mix all ingredients. Serve over ice.