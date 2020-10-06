The Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is putting a different spin on its long-standing fall fundraiser in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Wine and Roses," the traditional outdoor dinner in the rose garden, is being replaced with a “Remote Raffle Affair” that continues to Nov. 23.
Twenty curated baskets filled with one-of-a-kind artwork, gifts, décor, memorabilia and experiences are being raffled. Each basket comes with a bottle of wine, a bottle of prosecco, two wineglasses and a custom-designed floral bouquet.
Tickets are $25, five for $100, 15 for $200 and 30 for $300 at bit.ly/wineandrosesraffle.
Fall wine tasting series
Tickets are on sale for The Gregory's Fall Wine Tasting Series from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, through Nov. 19 at The Gregory, 150 Third St. Tickets are $28 at eventbrite.com/d/la--baton-rouge/the-gregory.
Making pumpkin cookies
Registration is open for the Cookie Rouge's pumpkin-themed cookie class from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17, at The Royal Standard, 16016 Perkins Road.
You can learn the basics of cookie decorating, exploring basic outlining and flooding techniques using royal icing. You will get to bring home four decorated cookies. Face masks are required.
Tickets are $55 at eventbrite.com/e/cookie-rouge-cookie-class-pumpkin-theme-tickets-123232005245.
Voting season
Torchy’s Tacos, 3658 Nicholson Drive, has launched a Tacos/Queso 2020 Campaign with the return of the “The Washingtonian” Taco of the Month.
You will get a Tacos/Queso 2020 campaign button free with the purchase of The Washingtonian while supplies last. The Washingtonian features smoked pulled pork, grilled onions, Jack cheese, pickles, sour cream and fresh avocado with chipotle barbecue sauce, all served on a flour tortilla for $5.75.
Portions of the proceeds from all Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners.
For more information, call (225) 289-4300 or visit torchystacos.com.