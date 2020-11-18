Chicken Alfredo
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 chicken breasts
½ cup (1 stick) butter
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup heavy cream
1½ cups Parmesan cheese, finely grated
¼ cup fresh parsley, minced
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
12 ounces cooked and drained pasta
1. In a deep skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook chicken breasts until about 165 F in the center of the largest piece, about 5 to 8 minutes.
2. Remove chicken from heat and drain on a plate lined with paper towels.
3. Add butter to the skillet and reduce heat to medium.
4. Add onion and garlic to the melted butter and sauté until the onion is clear and tender, about 5 minutes.
5. Reduce heat to medium-low and slowly pour in cream. Stir in Parmesan cheese until melted.
6. Cube chicken, return to pan and stir to coat with sauce. Season with parsley, salt and pepper.
7. Stir in cooked pasta and serve immediately.
Tomato Salad
Makes 4 servings (1 cup dressing). Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes
¼ cup cane syrup
1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons lemon juice (1 lemon)
2 garlic cloves
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup fresh oregano leaves
½ cup olive oil
1. Slice or halve tomatoes and set aside.
2. In a food processor, pulse remaining ingredients except olive oil.
3. Through the top spout, slowly pour in olive oil.
4. Drizzle dressing over tomatoes and toss to coat.
5. Serve immediately or store overnight in refrigerator.
6. Save remaining dressing for another use on salad or as a marinade.