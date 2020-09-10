Asian flavors marry oh-so-well with pork.
Ginger, sweet and salty hoisin sauce, brown sugar and cinnamon add depth and appealing aroma to this dish.
This recipe comes together in a minute, but it takes many minutes for it to marinade and cook (2 hours to marinate, 4 plus hours to cook). So plan to prepare this dish when you're going to be home all day.
But, believe us, it's going to be hard to resist that wonderful fragrance wafting from your oven.
After the roast is cooked to fall-apart tenderness, shred it with two forks and let it soak in all those the delectable flavors in the sauce.
You can pile it on to a bun, or, as we often do, spoon it over mashed potatoes.
Chinese BBQ Pork Roast
Makes 8 servings.
½ cup low-sodium soy sauce
½ cup hoisin sauce
6 tablespoons ketchup
6 tablespoons honey
4 teaspoons fresh garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon red pepper
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 pounds butt pork roast, trimmed
1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1. Combine first nine ingredients in a bowl. Stir well with a whisk. Place pork roast in a large zip-top bag, add marinade and refrigerate at least 2 hours, turning occasionally.
2. Preheat oven to 500 F. Place pork and marinade in a roasting pan. Place in the oven for 15 minutes, uncovered.
3. Reduce temperature to 300 F and cover roasting pan with foil. Cook for 4 hours or until meat pulls easily with a fork.
4. Remove from oven and, with a slotted spoon, remove pork from roasting pan to a cutting board or platter. Cover with foil to keep warm.
5. Stir chicken broth into sauce in roasting pan. Place pan on the stove top and simmer until sauce thickens. Serve with pork.