When MJ's Cafe owner Mary-Brennan Faucheux decided to announce her pregnancy, she did it in the most chef-like way: with food.
Faucheux and her staff came up with the idea of keeping track of the growing baby's size by each week featuring in a salad an ingredient about that same size.
This week, the baby is about the size of a mango, so the fruit (sliced) went into a Rainbow Salad of greens, romaine, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrots, green onions, avocado and almonds, topped by spicy mango dressing.
"Next week, it will be a banana," said Faucheux, who marked 20 weeks of pregnancy on April 1.
The baby is the first for Faucheux, owner of the farm-to-table, plant-based eatery at 5162 Government St.
"We didn't announce that we were making the salads at first," Faucheux said. "We just started doing it. The first week was a bell pepper, the second a sweet potato and then we finally made the announcement to our customers this week with the mango."
Faucheux said a pumpkin will be in the spotlight in the final week, though the baby's gender won't.
"We've decided that we want to be surprised," she said. "So, we won't be having a gender reveal party."
After the baby is born, a special gift is waiting: The restaurant's new outdoor seating area and corner store will be named for him or her.
"We're working on the outdoor area now, and we want to add the corner store after that," Faucheux said. "But right now we're just excited about the engagement we have with our customers. This is a way we can celebrate together."