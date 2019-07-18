About a year after it moved into White Star Market, MJ's Cafe is planning another Mid City jump, this time into the former space of Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue.
The restaurant, which specializes in plant-based dishes, will make the move in late August, the Baton Rouge Business Report wrote this morning.
MJ's Cafe moved from its original location on Jefferson Highway into White Star Market last summer when the business was unable to renew its lease in the space. Once owner Mary-Brennan Faucheux knew she had to relocate, she wanted "to find a warm and exciting venue that was close to my Mid City Clientele," she said at the time.
"I think White Star Market is exactly what I was looking for," she said.
According to the Business Report, the move into the 2,550-square-foot space at 5162 Government St., will allow MJ's Cafe to expand its operations and return to a full-size restaurant.
"White Star gave us the opportunity to keep our brand alive," she said in the article, "but having your own place is something you always want to go back to."
Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue closed suddenly in May after almost five years on Government Street.