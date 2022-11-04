Grilled Spanish Octopus at Cocha
Don't freak out about the suction cups — this is one tasty tentacle.
Sous vided and grilled, the meat is dense but tender, and it brilliantly absorbs all the flavors that are mixed into the dish. There's a chili vinaigrette, white bean puree and an olive mix, among other delicious bits. And it's all complemented nicely by white beans and fingerling potatoes.
Get the mushroom and artichoke arancini as a starter and wash it all down with a Reasonably Corrupt black lager (made in Louisiana!) and you've got a memorable meal.
Cocha, 445 N. Sixth St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802.
Cocha offers lunch and brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a limited menu and happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays. (Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor)
Cheese Fries at Mid City Beer Garden
The (second) best part of a bar is great bar food. I like mine greasy, shareable and, of course, delicious.
The cheese fries from Mid City Beer Garden are all of those things and more. Perfectly crispy fries are topped with cheese, jalapeños and a sprinkle of green onions on top. Yes, it’s simple. But it really doesn’t need much more.
They are served with sides of ranch and brown gravy, so you can pick your favorite addition.
Mid City Beer Garden, 3808 Government Street, 70806. Open 3:30 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. (Julia Guilbeau, staff writer)
Duck and Andouille Gumbo at Rouj Creole
As someone who isn't from this part of the world, I'm an admitted novice when it comes to the many joys of gumbo.
I do love the stuff, though, and when the duck and andouille gumbo arrived in front of me at Rouj Creole, I knew it was going to be a winner. With a gloriously dark roux — which my more worldly colleagues assured me is the gumbo ideal — it was deeply flavorful, almost smoky and filled with delicious threads of pulled duck and andouille sausage.
The accompanying baked Brie, which was covered in pepper jelly and came with French bread crostini on the side, was also a winner. The bonus: You can have it all delivered by a robotic cat if you so wish. Hey, why not?
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 100, 70810. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Jack Barlow, features writer)