Sophie Frankowski, of New Orleans, is one of 12 kids chefs who'll compete on Season 2 of "Top Chef Junior."
The reality series premiere airs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, on Universal Kids.
"Sometimes, on special occasions, I'll make Polish food. … I like making Polish food which I think makes me different and unique," Sophie, now 13, says on an introductory video provided by the show.
"It's really different in the 'Top Chef Junior' kitchen than in my home. It's a big pressure to be racing against the clock," she also says.
During the season, the dozen young chefs ages 10-13 from across the country will vie in weekly culinary challenges, all hoping to win the "Top Chef Junior" title and a $50,000 cash prize.
Audrey Brust, of Zachary, and Katelyn Rickert, of New Orleans, competed in the inaugural season of the pint-sized version of "Top Chef." Audrey finished ninth, and Katelyn, 11th.