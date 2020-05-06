As the week rolls on, we have another chance to enjoy a great meal and support a local restaurant or two.

And, in turn, help those restaurants help others, as noted in today's roundup of places to eat.

As you know by now, restaurant dining rooms are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we have plenty of takeout choices. Here are our three suggestions for today:

Drago's Seafood Restaurant

If you haven't yet tried Drago's Seafood Restaurant, 4580 Constitution Ave., today's a great day to check it out and help others.

The restaurant is offering Crawfish Monica for $10 and its signature charbroiled oysters for $24 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with 100% of the sales benefiting the families of the Baton Rouge Police Department's Lt. Glenn Hutto and Cpl. Derrick Maglone. Both officers were shot two weeks ago. Hutto died from his wounds, and Maglone is recovering.

Drago's staff is volunteering its time for this event hosted by Back the Blue of Baton Rouge, Sysco New Orleans, Leidenheimer Baking Co., Coca-Cola and Ju's Crawfish Co.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 256-3092 or visit dragosrestaurant.com.

Los Plebes Seafood & Grill

A burrito wrapped in bacon? Yes, please.

Los Plebes Seafood & Grill offers the Burrito Filemon ($18.99), which is stuffed with meat, pico de gallo and cream, and, yes, wrapped in bacon!

If your mouth is watering, place your takeout order now by calling (225) 218-6237 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., then pick it up at the restaurant at 9830 Florida Blvd. You also can visit losplebesbr.com to see the complete menu.

Maria's Mexican & American Restaurant

Maria's Mexican & American Restaurant, 587 Florida Ave., Denham Springs, has reopened its patio for diners.

But, as is the case with other restaurants with outside dining, there is no table service, so you still have to place a takeout order.

Call ahead to order a family meal ($22) and get everyone out of the house for a little while. The outdoor tables are socially distanced, and the meal feeds a family of four with add-ons for more people You can choose eight beef, grilled chicken or shredded chicken enchiladas or tacos served with rice and beans.

Call (225) 664-9697 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to place your takeout order. You also can visit mariasmex.com to see the complete menu.

