The Madeleine
Makes 12 madeleines. Resting time: 2 to 3 hours. Baking time: 9 to 10 minutes. Recipe by Fabrice le Bourdat, baker-pastry chef of the bakery Blé sucré, is from “Let’s Eat France!” by François-Régis Gaudry. Gaudry says this sweet madeleine “was at the top of the list of the 15 best Parisian madeleines in Figaroscope in 2014. It is perfection. And a little crackly icing makes it even more indulgent.”
2 eggs
½ cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons milk
1¼ cups all-purpose flour, sifted, plus more for dusting
⅛ ounce baking powder
9 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted and kept warm, plus more at room temperature for greasing the madeleine mold
Icing:
1 cup plus 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice
1. Whisk together the eggs and granulated sugar. Whisk in the milk.
2. Sift the flour with the baking powder. Using the whisk, stir in the flour, then stir in the warm melted butter until thoroughly combined.
3. Let the batter rest in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours. Grease the madeleine mold with butter, then dust with flour, tapping out any excess. Fill each cavity with the batter and bake for 9 to 10 minutes at 400 F.
4. For the icing, stir together the confectioners’ sugar and orange juice. Using a pastry brush, coat the madeleines with the icing.
Testing note: I suggest doing a test-baking run on the amount of batter needed in each cavity of the mold so you don’t overfill. While the recipe says it makes 12 madeleines, I had enough batter for 15-18 of the little cakes. Also, I had to lower my oven temperature to 375 F.