You don't have to wait until the weekend to get your party on with Cinco de Mayo falling smack dab in the middle of the week.

May 5 is historically significant to our friends across the border, marking Mexican Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza's 1862 victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla.

And Baton Rouge area restaurants are ready to celebrate with parties, good food and, of course, margaritas!

Here's what some area restaurants will have on tap:

Mestizo Mexican Cuisine, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway, will feature live entertainment by DJ Jeff Johnson from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enter to win a private tequila dinner for 10 people, play Cinco Bingo to win prizes and snap a picture or two in the photo booth.

For those who want to celebrate at home, Mestizo also will be taking Cinco to Go orders, which includes taco pans and fajita packs for four. Place your order by calling (225) 387-2699 or visiting mestizorestaurant.com.

Boil & Roux, 11777 Coursey Blvd., will celebrate Cinco de Mayo from 3 p.m. to midnight. The event will include live music by the Michael Foster Project. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/boil-roux-presents-cinco-de-mayo-tickets-151331158569.

City Taco is partnering with Patty-G, host of "The Patty-G Show" for its celebration, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 124 W. Chimes St. The event features a special Cinco De Mayo version of trivia with Patty-G. Play solo or with your team for a chance to swing at a "Boozy Piñata."

There also will be cocktails, specialty margaritas and specialty nachos available only on Cinco de Mayo. Plus, City Taco will be serving up two-for-one tequila shots all day long.

Modesto Taco Tequila Whiskey's "Tent Bash at Modesto" is set for 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at its 3930 Burbank Drive location. The event will include taco specials, $5 margaritas, live music, a DJ, raffles and giveaways every hour. Reservations are recommended at eatmodesto.com.

La Carreta, 135 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs, will host its Cinco de Mayo celebration from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with live music by three bands: Packy Saaveedra's Band from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scott Feske and Alayna Lott from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Ernest Scott & The Funk Children from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations only, so don't delay. The lunchtime celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with dinner running from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Call (225) 271-9999.

El Paso Mexican Grill-Denham Spring, 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, begins its Cinco de Mayo celebration at 11 a.m. The eatery will host live music from 3 p.m. until closing time at 11 p.m., featuring with Connor & Christian, Press 1 for English and the Honky Tonk Playboys. There also will be gift card giveaways and door prizes. Lawn chairs and tailgating are welcome. For more information, call (225) 380-1528 or visit elpasolouisiana.com.

El Paso Mexican Grill-Gonzales, 2028 La. 30 W., also gets started at 11 a.m., and will have music by Tyrone Gringos and Southern Cross. Find more info on its Facebook page.

The Oasis, 7477 Burbank, will have Werewolf, the legendary '80s cover band, at its party, which gets started at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door. Visit the Facebook page for more info. And hit the volleyball court or enjoy a friendly game of cornhole for more fun.

Gilla Brewing Co., 13025 La. 44, Gonzales, is holding its first Cinco de Mayo celebration from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mike Hogan will be playing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a game of trivia is at 7 p.m. There will be food and drink specials.

Caliente Mexican Craving, 1072 Lee Drive, is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and two-for-one margaritas and other drink specials during the day.

The Velvet Cactus, 7655 Old Hammond Highway, is holding its celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with half-price house margaritas all day.