There's only one more chance to shop at the Red Stick Farmers Market before Christmas.
The remaining market will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 23, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road.
The market will be full of honey, bread, local wine, spices, pickles, jellies, meat, seafood and fresh, seasonal produce such as sweet potatoes, greens, turnips, citrus and pecans. Visitors also can choose from a number of holiday gift options including vendor-curated gift baskets, market tokens (which are like a gift certificate for the market), or branded market merchandise including shirts, hats or tote bags.
The Red Stick Farmers Market will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The regular market schedule will return after New Year's, resuming on Jan. 6.
Visit breada.org.
New Year's at City Pork
Let's show 2021 the exit door in style by gathering for some delicious food paired with great wines.
City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, is taking reservations for its New Year's Eve dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Close out 2021 with a celebration of City Pork flavors in a five-course menu, with wine pairings included, for $100 plus tax and gratuity.
Reservations are required. Visit sevn.ly/xHKRii2Q.
Winter Culinary Camp
Looking for something both fun and constructive for the kids during the holidays?
The Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, is hosting its Winter Culinary Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday, Dec. 27-30.
"This is a great way for kids to beat the winter blues away and warm up with delicious cooking fun by creating irresistible recipes that melt in your mouth like a snowflake," a news release says. "The magic will come alive as young chefs put their culinary skills to the test to produce their own mouth-watering sweet and savory creations."
Registration is required. Cost is $260 for the entire camp or $70 for single days. Visit batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/camps.
Christmas buffet
The Bon Temps Buffet at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., will be open for the Christmas at Bon Temps Buffet from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
The buffet items will include chargrilled oysters and Cajun roasted turkey. Cost is $35.99. Diners must be age 21 or older to enter.
Visit lbatonrouge.com/dining/bon-temps-buffet.
New Year's dining
18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., is accepting reservations for New Year's Eve dining, which will be served between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
The menu will feature Veal Chop Piccata and Maine Lobster Ceviche.
Call (225) 224-4142.
Jazz brunch
Superior Grill MidCity's next Jazz Brunch on the Patio will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
The restaurant, 5435 Government St., will feature music by the Justin Burdette Trio.
Visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com.
Live trivia game night
Rock N Roll Sushi, 3627 Perkins Road, will host its next Live Trivia Weekly Game Nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 22 and 29.
Call (225) 960-7779.