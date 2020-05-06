We thought brownies were pretty much, well, brownies.
That is until someone served us a hand-me-down recipe called Aunt Addie's Brownies. Oh. My. Goodness. We stand corrected.
These are the best brownies we have ever had — ever!
We don't know who Aunt Addie is, but we will always be eternally grateful.
Because these brownies are so rich, cut them small. You can always eat two ... or 10.
Aunt Addie's Brownies
BROWNIES
2 sticks butter
1½ cups flour
2 cups sugar
6 tablespoons cocoa powder
Pinch of salt
4 eggs, lightly whisked
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Melt butter in a large bowl. Add all other ingredients and mix until incorporated. Pour into a 9-by-13 pan. Bake for 20 minutes — no longer.
ICING
½ stick (4 tablespoons) butter
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 tablespoons corn syrup (Karo)
½ cup milk
2 cups powdered sugar
1 cups nuts (optional)
1. Combine all ingredients except powdered sugar in a pot. Bring to a boil and boil for 3 minutes. Cool 5 minutes.
2. Stir in powdered sugar and beat until lumps are mostly gone. Add nuts.
3. Spread on brownies. Cool before cutting. Tip: Dip knife in hot water while cutting.