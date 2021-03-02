BRQ Seafood and Barbecue has a new outdoor dining space called, and we love the name, "The Backyard."
The restaurant, 10423 Jefferson Highway, will also use the area for events. It has a full-service bar, tables and chairs and lounge furniture and can accommodate more than 175 people, making it a great spot to gather, relax and celebrate.
For more information, call (225) 372-2674 or visit brqrestaurant.com/baton-rouge-restaurants-and-bars-outdoor-dining-and-event-rental.
Clean Creations coming to town
New Orleans-based Clean Creations, known for its healthy, gourmet meals, is opening in the Highland Park Marketplace at the corner of Highland and Old Perkins roads.
Along with offering meal deliveries, Clean Creations will have prepared grab-and-go dishes. This will be the second grab-and-go location for Clean Creations, joining one in Gretna.
For more information, visit cleancreations.com.
New craft brewer
A new craft brewer is moving into the space in Barringer Foreman Technology Park that had been occupied by Southern Craft Brewing.
Agile Brewing hopes to be open by mid-summer. Its goal is to have a rotation of 20 different alcoholic beverages, including barrel-aged stouts, hoppy IPAs, sour beers, hard seltzers and kombuchas.
Agile will sell draft and canned beer out of the taproom, along with growlers.
New eateries open at LSU
City Pork, which has been in the LSU Design Building for nearly three years, now has a store in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. The restaurant, dubbed Three Little Pigs Café & Eaterie, serves City Pork’s popular sandwiches, such as the Big Pig and the Cubano. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More has opened a location on the second floor of the LSU Union. The restaurant offers the Tex-Mex favorites from the Perkins Overpass Zippy’s. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bottomless Wine Wednesdays
Dead Poet: Wine, Cocktails, Music & Food, 623 E. Boyd Drive, is hosting Bottomless Wine Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 3, featuring DJ Sole Lab, and again on March 10. Participants will be served unlimited house wine until 11 p.m. A food menu also is available.
Tickets range from $10 to VIP $230. For more information, visit facebook.com/deadpoetbr.
A crawfish party
Splash Night Club, 2183 Highland Road, will host the Green Party Crawfish Boil at 5 p.m. March 13, featuring hot boiled crawfish plates by Pit-n-Peel for $10.
Wear green and get a free shot with your first drink. The night also will include live entertainment.
For more information, call (225) 242-9491 or visit SPLASHbr.com.
Food stand opening
Tastey Emporium, which offers an assortment of concession stand foods from burgers and hot dogs to nachos and boudin, will have its soft opening at 1 p.m. March 8, with the grand opening set for March 17.
The eatery is located at 2725 74th Ave., in the Scotlandville area. For more information, call (225) 978-7106 or find them on Facebook.
Learn to make sugar eggs
Registration is open for a Sugar Eggs Class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 5 at Party Time Baton Rouge, 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Learn how to create sugar molds for the eggs and decorate them. Tickets are $30 with all supplies are included. Visit partytimebr.com/sugar-eggs-class.
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Registration is open for an Irish cuisine class for ages 6 and older from 10 a.m. to noon March 13 at the Young Chef's Academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
The class celebrates St. Patrick's day as it explores traditional Irish cuisine. Registration is $45 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.