If Teresa LaBranche failed to bring her flan to their holiday parties, members of the Gourmet Club of Baton Rouge would be mighty disappointed. The Venezuela native has treated them to her version of flan, or caramel custard, for decades.
While enjoying a serving of the flan at the group’s winter party, Lynn Evans decided to ask LaBranche if she would demonstrate how to make her signature dish. Finally, several weeks ago, at a luncheon hosted by Evans, LaBranche shared her recipe and techniques with seven of the club’s members.
She made the process of caramelizing sugar in a pan on the stovetop seem simple. She showed when to swirl the caramel in the pan — when the caramelized sugar turns a rich brown — and how to quickly combine the custard ingredients by using a blender. And, instead of passing a knife blade around the sides of the pan to free the custard from the pan, she showed the group how easily it slips out when you use the back (the bowl) of a spoon to press along the edge of the top of the custard.
Since the flan needs to be cooled and refrigerated overnight, LaBranche had prepared another flan at home a couple of days earlier for Evans’ luncheon guests.
LaBranche has made changes to her original recipe over the years, and her method of cooking it also varies. Sometimes she cooks it on the stovetop, sometimes in a pressure cooker, and sometimes in the oven. The recipe she shared calls for the traditional method of baking the custard in a water bath.
