“Authentic Italian Desserts: 75 Traditional Favorites Made Easy” by Rosemary Molloy, Page Street Publishing, 192 pages, paperback, $21.99
A new cookbook by blogger and longtime Italy resident Rosemary Molloy gives home bakers the opportunity to make authentic Italian desserts in their own kitchens.
In “Authentic Italian Desserts: 75 Traditional Favorites Made Easy,” Molloy offers sweet home cooking recipes from throughout Italy. Molloy, founder of the blog “An Italian in My Kitchen,” has lived in Italy for 25 years and says she has developed a passion for authentic Italian cooking.
“Italian cuisine is best known for lasagna, pizza and pasta — but believe me, there are so many baked goods just waiting to be discovered,” she writes in the cookbook’s introduction.
Recipes are divided into nine chapters from breakfast treats like morning bundt cake and jam buns to popular regional favorites like the Piedmont’s wild berry panna cotta and Sicily’s fried cannoli. In between are recipes for cakes, cookies, pies and tarts, sweet breads, pastries, chilled desserts, and seasonal treats like St. Joseph cream puffs, chocolate torrone, and apple crumb cake.
The recipes, illustrated with full-color photos by the author, are written in an easy-to-follow style.
If you are a tiramisu lover, you’ll want to try Molloy’s recipe for Tiramisù alla Cioccolato, a three-layer chocolate tiramisu cake.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.om, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.