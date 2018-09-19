Early bird tickets are available through Friday for Vaudeville Entertainment and Louisiana Culinary Institute's Halloween-themed "Dinner and a Show" on Oct. 24.
Early bird tickets are $60 for the event, to be held at LCI, 10550 Airline Highway. After Friday, tickets are $70 through Oct. 22.
New entertainment includes a mermaid, a creature of the night, a saxophonist, a vocalist, an aerialist, a sword/belly dancer and a fire spinner.
The evening starts with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. featuring signature craft cocktails, beer and wine by BRQ Restaurant and mini crabcakes passed appetizers by Bacon and Fig Events.
The 7 p.m., three-course dinner also by Bacon and Fig will include kale and cranberry salad, pork tenderloin medallion with pepper jelly sauce, pumpkin risotto, Brussels sprouts, and nutella-stuffed doughnuts.
Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes (keep it PG-13).
Guests, who must be 21 or older, should list any food allergies when purchasing tickets.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com.