“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice: A Book-to-Table Classic — The Classic Novel with Recipes for Modern Teatime Treats by Martha Stewart,” Puffin Books, 327 pages, hardcover, $25
“Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol: A Book-to-Table Classic — The Classic Novel with Recipes for Your Holiday Menu by Giada De Laurentiis, Ina Garten, Martha Stewart & Trisha Yearwood,” Puffin Books, 166 pages, hardcover, $25
If you’re looking for a way to entice family members to read classic novels such as Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” check out the fun new Puffin Plated series from Puffin Books.
The series combines literature with recipes from food celebrities Martha Stewart, Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis and Trisha Yearwood.
The mission of the Puffin brand, an imprint of Penguin Random House, “is to create an experience beyond reading that brings families together, and there’s no better way than by combining reading and food,” the publisher says.
To that end, its deluxe editions of “Pride and Prejudice” and “A Christmas Carol” feature a selection of recipes to enhance the stories, and each book is illustrated with full-color food photographs and clever original food art.
Tucked between the appearance of Marley’s Ghost and the Ghost of Christmas Past in “A Christmas Carol” are seasonal recipes for hors d’oeuvres and starters such as Stuffed Mushrooms and Spinach Salad with Dried Cherries. Other recipes in the book include Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast, Cranberry-Orange Relish, Asparagus with Hollandaise, and Fruitcake Cookies.
Recipes in the Puffin Plated edition of “Pride and Prejudice” are perfect for serving at teatime. Among them are Sugar-and-Spice Cake, Rosemary Pound Cakes, Old-Fashioned Berry Layer Cake, and Lemon Madeleines.
Either of the inaugural books in the Puffin Plated series — what the publisher calls “a book-to-table reading experience” — will make a terrific holiday gift for any food lover and literature fan.
If making Ina Garten’s Fruitcake Cookies, do note the fruit mixture has to sit overnight before completing the recipe. The cookies are worth the wait.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.