Well folks, it looks like we’re all about to be home cooks whether we want to or not.
As I sat down to write this column at my dining room table, bags of pantry items on the kitchen floor behind me, I decided to focus on my gifts in this situation. I am very grateful that I can run to the farmers market, the produce stand, the grocery store and pick up what we need. I will treasure the new time with my children. I will also keep close to my heart those who don’t have these things under normal circumstances, let alone in the face of a fearsome virus. I pray for those sick or at risk of the virus too.
My comfort method is food.
Not the eating-cookies-at-midnight kind of comfort (OK maybe some of that), but the feed-our-family kind of comfort. This will be a time to truly live within our harvest. We will work with what we have. This will flex our muscles on putting things together and give me time to teach my girls to work well within the boundaries of our home kitchen.
On my quick trip to the market, I bought fresh chicken leg quarters, oyster mushrooms and fresh green garlic. Green garlic is simply very young garlic before the bulbs begin to form. The white stalks are milder than mature garlic bulbs. You can tie the greens of the garlic and use it as an aromatic for cooking.
Again, in all the panic, I must remember the gifts. I can work from home and watch my kids learn across the table from me. After a few days, I’m sure I will be even more grateful for their teachers who normally have them under their wings on school days. It’s going to be an interesting few weeks, but we’ll be cooking through it at home.