The Absinthe and Oyster Celebration to support the Southern Food & Beverage Museum's Gumbo Garden will take place Thursday, June 13.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Belle Epoque at the Old Absinthe House, 240 Bourbon St., New Orleans.
The Gumbo Garden, the green space behind the museum, will include an outdoor cooking space, garden, eating area and art space.
Belle Epoque is a new Absinthe bar and experience venue above the Old Absinthe House. Belle Epoque’s parlors, balconies, courtyard, and bars are full of Absinthe history, and the team from Belle Epoque will be on hand to demonstrate traditional absinthe service. There also will be an oyster bar of freshly shucked gulf oysters.
Tickets are $100. For more information or to order tickets, visit https://natfab.org/events/.