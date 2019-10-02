Dat Dog still eyeing a Baton Rouge location
Earlier this week, the popular New Orleans hot dog restaurant Dat Dog announced it was still looking to enter the Baton Rouge market. It is searching for local franchisees to open up to two locations, so it's too early to say when or where Dat Dog will land in Baton Rouge.
Dat Dog originally made plans in 2017 to open its first Baton Rouge location. By spring 2018, franchisees had signed a lease at Arlington Marketplace near LSU, but progress eventually stalled and plans for that Dat Dog location fell through.
The New Orleans restaurant opened on Freret Street in 2011 and has since expanded to locations on Magazine Street, Frenchmen Street and to Lafayette and College Station, Texas. The planned expansion into Baton Rouge is part of CEO Paul Tuennerman's plan to grow the brand across the South, Dat Dog said.
According to Dat Dog, the total investment needed to begin operation of a Dat Dog franchise is between $992,000 and $2.8 million including a franchise fee of $50,000. More information can be found at datdog.com.
The Londoner is dead, long live That Pub
The Sherwood Forest British-style restaurant and bar formerly known as The Londoner is looking for a new name — although, the place holder it's currently using, That Pub on Sherwood, has picked up some public support.
That Pub (4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.) announced in September it lost the ability to use The Londoner name after almost nine years in business. Another British pub in Addison, Texas, had trademarked "The Londoner," forcing the Baton Rouge restaurant to drop its name. "Who would have thought that a handshake deal would not be honored after nine years?" That Pub said on Facebook.
It's business as usual at That Pub, and it is still taking name suggestions on Facebook, it said, "but we will definitely not be naming it Pubby McPubface." For more information, look for "That Pub on Sherwood" on Facebook.
Taco Tuesdays turn terrifying
Gov't Taco (inside White Star Market, 4624 Government St.) is celebrating the season of creepy monsters and spooky ghouls with Halloween-inspired tacos every Tuesday in October. "Each Spooky Taco Tuesday taco has been crafted from our team of mad scientists to shed light on everything from Louisiana swamp monster legends to iconic slasher films," Gov't Taco said in a news release. Each taco will be on the menu for only that Tuesday.
Spooky Taco Tuesdays started Oct. 1 with "A Good Scare," a dish featuring acorn squash sopes, fennel, leek, chimichurri and pepitas. On Oct. 8, look for "There's A Lot At Stake," which uses chicken-fried flank steak, blood sausage gravy, pickled garlic and scallion salad. "Mayor of Honey Island," on Oct. 15, will include blackened alligator, braised collard greens, hot sauce, hush puppies and roasted corn.
Then, on Oct. 22, the "BoOoOodain Taco" features pepper jack boudin balls, chipotle/pumpkin aioli and pickled mirepoix. And the last taco of the month will be the "You've Eaton One Too Many Tacos," a dish with cranberry/maple rubbed pork belly, Swiss chard slaw, chipotle/cranberry, spicy garlic and caramel popcorn.
Gov't Taco is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more on the Spooky Taco Tuesdays, follow Gov't Taco on Instagram, @govttaco.
On the calendar
Friday, Oct. 4, is national Cinnamon Roll Day, and to celebrate, CounterspaceBR will offer $1 off the treat on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will also sell four rolls in a take-and-bake pack for $10. The rolls feature an espresso buttercream frosting. CounterspaceBR is located at 3753 Perkins Road, Suite D, and is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to counterspacebr.com.