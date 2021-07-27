Ryan Chen and Raymond Weng are putting a different spin on seafood.

It's called "juicy" seafood, and the business partners have developed their own take on a trend they first tasted in Florida, where restaurants flavor their boiled seafood in specially made marinades.

Chen and Wang created their own marinade recipe, which eventually led to the opening of their new restaurant, Old Captain Juicy Seafood & Bar.

The restaurant is located in the back of the Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., in the space once occupied by Bar Louie.

For Chen, who also owns and operates Sushi Masa, this is a new venture in seafood.

"I came from China," he said. "I lived by the ocean, and, as kids, we were always eating seafood. When I came to Louisiana, we added Louisiana seasoning."

And now he and Wang are building on that seasoning.

Chen won't reveal the ingredients that go into the marinade recipe he and Wang created, but he does say it's original. And it has proven popular in such menu favorites as the Combo 8, featuring lobster, snow crab and shrimp.

The Get Your Hands Dirty platter is another top pick where diners can customize their selection with such choices as king crab legs, Dungeness crab, blue crab, lobster tail, shrimp, mussels and crawfish. Other meats, such as sausage, can be thrown in to enhance the flavor.

"We get our crawfish locally when it's in season," Chen said. "We source it from elsewhere when it's out of season. We also boil it in our marinade, so it has a unique taste. Our customers who have ordered it really like it."

Diners can order just how spicy they want their seafood.

"Some people like it really hot," Chen said. "They can get it seasoned, or if they want more spicy flavor, we can add more cayenne."

Old Captain also offers raw oysters and seafood baskets with fried choices, such as shrimp, fish, mussels and oysters. There's also a chicken tender basket.

There's a full bar, and Chen said the restaurant is working on dessert and children's menus. Chen and Wang also are planning to add live music events in their patio area.

As for the location, Chen said it's central and perfect for capturing mall and interstate traffic.

"If husbands go to the mall with their wives, they can come here and watch football while their wives are shopping," Chen said. "Or if shoppers are at the mall, they can come here afterward for lunch or dinner. It's also a good spot for people who are traveling to stop at. It's easy to get to, and there's parking on either side."

And once they walk through the doors, they can experience Louisiana seafood in a different kind of way.

"This is something different, and we think it will do well in Baton Rouge," Chen said.