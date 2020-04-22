Barbara's Eggs and Tomato Skillet
Makes 2+ servings. Recipe is by Barbara Quiros.
Olive oil
2 to 4 tomatoes, sliced
Dried or fresh Italian herbs of choice
About ¼ onion, sliced
About ¼ bell pepper, sliced
Lots of sliced garlic
Salt and pepper
A few handfuls of greens
1 tablespoon butter
Eggs
Optional: Shredded Parmesan or cheddar, fresh basil
1. Drizzle olive oil in a 10-inch cast iron skillet. Layer sliced tomatoes on bottom, herbs if using, then onion, bell pepper and garlic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
2. Drizzle with more olive oil and throw in a 350 F oven to roast for 30 minutes or until tomatoes are really soft.
3. Remove from oven and place over medium-low heat on the stove. Throw on a few handfuls of greens and butter, folding butter into greens. Don’t mix into the tomatoes. When the greens are wilted, even out the mixture with the back of a spoon and make little indentations for eggs.
4. Crack as many eggs as you want into the indentations. Return to oven and cook until eggs are set, about 15 minutes. If desired, top with cheese or chopped fresh basil.
Spicy Grape-Ricotta Crostini
Appetizer recipe from Epicurious.com.
1 ounce thinly sliced pancetta
1 tablespoon sugar
2 cups halved red seedless grapes
1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
4 toasted slices bread
½ cup ricotta
Chopped tarragon
Olive oil
1. Cook pancetta in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Let cool on paper towels; crumble.
2. Bring 1 tablespoon sugar and 2 tablespoons water to a boil in the same skillet, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add grapes, black pepper and red pepper flakes. Cook until grapes are glazed and start to soften, about 5 minutes. Mix in pancetta; season with salt.
3. Spread toasted bread with ricotta. Top with grape mixture and chopped tarragon, and drizzle with olive oil.
One-Pot Gingery Chicken and Rice with Peanut Sauce
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is from Bonappetit.com.
6 small, bone-in chicken thighs (about 3 pounds)
¾ teaspoon teaspoon kosher salt, plus more
2 large shallots, minced
8 garlic cloves, minced
2-inch piece ginger, minced
2 cups high-quality basmati rice, rinsed
2 whole star anise
1 tablespoon soy sauce
SAUCE
½ cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
5 teaspoons Sriracha
1-inch piece ginger
1½ teaspoons honey
1 English hothouse cucumber, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced on a diagonal
1 cup cilantro leaves with tender stems
1. Pat chicken dry and season all over with salt. Arrange skin side down in a cold, dry medium Dutch oven and set over medium heat. Cook undistributed until skin is golden brown and crisp and easily releases from pot, 8-10 minutes.
2. Slide thighs around to different spots to ensure even browning and cook until deeply browned, 3-5 minutes longer. Transfer chicken to a plate. Let pot cool 2 minutes.
3. Set pot over medium low heat. Add shallots, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant but not browned, about 2 minutes. Stir in rice and star anise and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Stir in soy, ¾ teaspoon salt and 3 cups water.
4. Nestle chicken back into rice mixture in pot, skin side up. Increase heat to medium and bring liquid to a simmer. Cover pot, reduce heat to low, and cook 25 minutes. Remove from heat. Let sit 10 minutes.
5. While chicken and rice are cooking, make sauce. Whisk peanut butter, soy, vinegar, sriracha, ginger, honey and ¼ cup warm water in a small bowl until smooth and pourable. If sauce is too thick, continue adding water to reach a drizzle-able consistency.
6. Remove lid from pot and fluff rice with a fork. Remove star anise and discard. Serve chicken and rice with sauce, cucumber and cilantro.
Note: Sauce can be made 3 days ahead. Cover and chill.