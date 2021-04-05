TJ Ribs has reopened its doors at 37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd. in Prairieville on April 5.
The restaurant closed its original operation at that location in July 2019 after a year and a-half of operation.
TJ Ribs, part of the Finally Restaurant Group, will once again serve up its fall-off-the-bone barbecue, fresh seafood and Cajun-inspired comfort food.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be back in Prairieville,” said Burke Moran, owner and president of Finally Restaurant Group. “For 35 years, TJ Ribs has been a staple in the Baton Rouge community, giving the community a place to gather and celebrate special occasions. We’ve spent the last few months renovating the restaurant and getting this exceptional team ready to welcome the community back through our doors, and we can’t wait to help them create new memories.”
Additionally, in January, TJ Ribs launched TJ Ribs To Geaux featuring its award-winning baby back ribs, beef brisket, and smoked jumbo chicken wings available to ship all over the country.
TJ Ribs in Prairieville is currently hiring for all positions, including servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers. The new restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour will run from 2:59 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
TJ Ribs also offers online orders, speedy curbside pickup, catering, party platters, family packs, and private dining.
For more information, call (225) 402-4311 or visit tjribs.com.