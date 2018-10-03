ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Simple Salmon with Spinach Feta Stuffing
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
½ cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese
⅓ cup chopped red onion
½ cup chopped baby spinach
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In bowl, combine cream cheese and feta with fork, mixing until blended. Add onion and spinach, combining well.
3. Split each piece of salmon in half lengthwise without cutting all the way through (make a pocket). Divide filling in each fillet spreading to cover. Place top salmon piece back over filling and place on prepared baking dish. Bake 20 minutes or until flaky and done.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 291, calories from fat 37 percent, fat 11 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 114 mg, sodium 438 mg, carbohydrate 3 g, dietary fiber 0 g, sugars 1 g, protein 42 g. Dietary exchanges: 5 lean meat
Sirloin Strips with Marsala Sauce
Makes 2 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg. Recipe can be easily doubled.
½- to ¾-pound sirloin steak, trimmed and cut into ¾-inch strips
2 teaspoons olive oil
½ cup chopped onion
1 cup sliced baby portabella mushrooms
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup beef broth
2 tablespoons Marsala wine or cooking wine
½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Chopped green onions, garnish
1. In large nonstick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, brown steak over medium heat, stirring, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from pan, set aside.
2. In same skillet, add olive oil and cook onion, mushrooms and garlic until tender, 5-7 minutes. Sprinkle with flour, stirring 30 seconds.
3. Gradually add broth, stirring constantly. Bring to boil, cooking several minutes until thickened. Add Marsala and thyme. Season to taste.
4. Return to boil and add steak to pan, continue cooking until done. Serve with chopped green onions.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 259, calories from fat 32 percent, fat 9 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 42 mg, sodium 247 mg, carbohydrate 14 g, dietary fiber 1 g, sugars 3 g, protein 26 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
Fig Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Guy's Guide to Eating Well: A Man's Cookbook for Heath and Wellness."
Prep time: 5 minutes. Cook time: 15 minutes
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons fig preserves
1 (12-ounce) thin pizza crust
1½ cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
⅔ cup sliced fresh figs
2 ounces prosciutto, cut into pieces
1 cup arugula
1. Preheat oven 425 degrees.
2. In small dish, combine oil and preserves, and spread on crust. Sprinkle with cheese and arrange figs on top.
3. Bake 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust crisp. Immediately top with prosciutto and arugula.
Nutritional information: calories 281, calories from fat 34 percent, fat 10 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 20 mg, sodium 362 mg, carbohydrates 36 g, dietary fiber 4 g, total sugars 10 g, protein 8 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1½ starch, 1 fruit, 1 lean meat, 1 fat