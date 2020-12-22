Gambino's Bakery is introducing an alternative form of south Louisiana's favorite treat, king cake.
The bakery partnered with Cocktail & Sons in New Orleans to create Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream, which it calls a "knock your socks off liquor."
The bakery describes it as a blend of Caribbean rum, Wisconsin cream and Cocktail & Sons' King Cake Syrup that can be poured over ice, serve chilled or even mixed in coffee.
Gambino's said the King Cake Rum Cream will be available soon at its locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans. For more information, call (225) 928-7000 or visit gambinos.com.
Music & Champagne
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's online BRSO & Bubbles New Year's Eve Champagne Tasting and Concert from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, hosted along with Martin Wine & Spirits.
Maureen Lara-Fournier, of Vintus/Bollinger, will lead a tasting of two wines accompanied by music from Rachel and Nicholas Ciraldo, who, after the tasting, will present a 30-minute concert.
Each purchase includes two bottles of wine as well as your choice of a charcuterie board or a smoked salmon board. Tasting kits start at $250 ($130 is considered a donation to the symphony and is tax-deductible) and can be ordered by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org. Kits can be picked up at Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Ave., starting Dec. 29. Tickets are limited. Must be age 21 and older.
Kids Night out
Tickets are on sale for Kids (New Year's Eve!) Night Out for children age 5 and older from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
The night will feature recipes for celebrating the new year and lots of games. Parents can drop their kids off and go out for the evening. Children will participate in hands-on, culinary fun in the kitchen.
Tickets are $45 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
New Year's Eve dining
Beausoleil, 7731 Jefferson Highway, is taking reservations for its 2020 New Year's Eve Dinner, set for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
To reserve a spot, call (225) 926-1172 or visit beausoleilcoastal.com.
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., is also accepting reservations for its New Year's Even dinner, set for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31.
The night includes a three-course meal, which will be available only on New Year's Eve. Reserve a table at sevenrooms.com/reservations/roujcreole. For more information, call (225) 614-2400.
And say hello to 2021 at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway.
The restaurant is accepting reservations for its New Year's Eve dinner, beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 31, by calling (225) 615-8880 or visiting cityporkbr.com.
Strawberry wine
Join LA Homebrew and the Baton Rouge Winemakers Club for a new course, "How to Make Strawberry Wine," which begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at the brewery, 7987 Pecue Lane, and continues for four sessions on Jan. 12, 19 and 26.
The class will teach the easy steps to make wine at home using seedless strawberry puree. Instruction will include information on the basic equipment along with safe sanitation techniques.
Space is limited due to physical distancing guidelines. The fee is $40, which covers all four classes. Equipment and ingredients are sold as extras, and equipment rental is available for 6-gallon batches.
For reservations, call (225) 773-9128 or visit lahomebrew.com/How-to-make-Strawberry-Wine-Class-p/k000002.htm.