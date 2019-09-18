TESTED RECIPE
Simple Southwestern Casserole
Makes 9 (1 cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Kitchen 101" cookbook.
1 pound ground sirloin
1 onion, chopped
1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup frozen corn
1 (8-10 count) can reduced-fat refrigerator biscuits
1 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese
⅓ cup chopped green onions
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In large nonstick skillet, cook meat and onion until meat is done; drain excess fat. Add enchilada sauce, tomato sauce, black beans and corn, stirring well. Cut biscuits into fourths and stir into meat mixture.
3. Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle with cheese and green onions. Return to oven and bake 5-7 minutes more or until cheese is melted.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 257, calories from fat 28%, fat 8 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 36 mg, sodium 815 mg, carbohydrates 27 g, dietary fiber 4 g, total sugars 5 g, protein 20 g. Dietary Exchanges: 1½ starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat