You won't even suspect this Honey Applesauce Snack Cake is healthy.
Like apples, applesauce has soluble fiber, which helps to lower cholesterol, and contains polyphenols, which may help to reduce blood pressure. Lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels can help to lower your risk for heart disease, heart attack and stroke.
Applesauce also contains antioxidants called phytochemicals, which can help cut your risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
Whole-wheat pastry flour adds a little extra fiber and nutritional benefits.
All good stuff. Even better is how this snack tastes.
Technically a quick bread, it takes just 10 minutes to assemble and about 30 minutes to bake.
You can add a bright citrusy glaze as a nice counterpoint to the warm autumn spices and honey.
Honey Applesauce Snack Cake
Makes 10 servings.
1 cup white whole-wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 egg
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
½ cup honey
2 tablespoons butter, melted (or vegetable oil)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
3 tablespoons orange juice, divided
½ cup powdered sugar, sifted
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Coat a 9-inch round cake pan with baking spray.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and salt.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together egg, applesauce, honey, butter, vanilla, orange zest and 1 tablespoon of orange juice. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk using a gentle folding motion until the batter is uniform.
4. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake until the top is golden and the cake springs back under light pressure, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.
5. To make the glaze, in a small bowl whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of orange juice and the powdered sugar. Once the cake is cooled, drizzle with the glaze.
Nutrition information per serving: 160 calories; 25 calories from fat (16 per cent of total calories); 3 g fat (1.5 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 25 mg cholesterol; 33 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 2 g protein; 190 mg sodium.